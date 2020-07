Amenities

Well cared for "A' duplex in Central Richland. Some modern updating incuding new cabinets in kitchen and bath. Separated backyard with fencing. Oversized, concrete parking area that could hold up to 6 cars. Central heat/air. Hardwood floors. No pets or smoking. Call Pat with Beacon Realty & Property Management (509-539-9385) for more deatils. Applications are done online at www.beacontricities.com - then click on Rental Properties. Available for $1250/mo with a 12 month lease. Deposit $1250 subject to an approved application.