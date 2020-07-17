Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

1211 Acacia Ave. - Built in 1949, this recently updated rambler has 4 bedrooms and 2.25 baths. Interior amenities include: eat in kitchen with all new appliances, laminate flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, can lights and more. Central heat and air. There is lots of off street parking. Large back yard is fully fenced, has RV parking behind the fence, a storage shed, back patio, underground sprinklers. Located just across from Liberty Christian School's field, this home sits off the beaten path! One small dog (<25 lbs.) on approval with $200 non-refundable pet fee (no cats please) Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com.



For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5886183)