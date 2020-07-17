All apartments in Richland
1211 Acacia Ave.
1211 Acacia Ave.

1211 Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Acacia Avenue, Richland, WA 99354

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
1211 Acacia Ave. - Built in 1949, this recently updated rambler has 4 bedrooms and 2.25 baths. Interior amenities include: eat in kitchen with all new appliances, laminate flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, can lights and more. Central heat and air. There is lots of off street parking. Large back yard is fully fenced, has RV parking behind the fence, a storage shed, back patio, underground sprinklers. Located just across from Liberty Christian School's field, this home sits off the beaten path! One small dog (<25 lbs.) on approval with $200 non-refundable pet fee (no cats please) Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com.

For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5886183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Acacia Ave. have any available units?
1211 Acacia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland, WA.
What amenities does 1211 Acacia Ave. have?
Some of 1211 Acacia Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Acacia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Acacia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Acacia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Acacia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Acacia Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Acacia Ave. offers parking.
Does 1211 Acacia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Acacia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Acacia Ave. have a pool?
No, 1211 Acacia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Acacia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1211 Acacia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Acacia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Acacia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Acacia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1211 Acacia Ave. has units with air conditioning.
