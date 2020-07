Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving game room

Modern Northwest Style



Spacious apartment living close to excellent eats, all the good shops, and the best of Puyallup, Washington, is within reach at Chestnut Hills Apartments.



These generously sized 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent feature a private balcony or patio, and a modern full-size kitchen. Select homes are newly upgraded, offering elegant design elements, including wood-style flooring and sleek, stainless-steel appliances.



Take your apartment experience to the next level at Chestnut Hills Apartments.