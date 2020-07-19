All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

920 16th Street Southwest

920 16th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

920 16th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98371
Maplewood

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained rambler, includes an additonal building for office, garage, studio, your choice-space also insulated, forced air heat. Additonal parking, RV AND boat. Custom millwork, doors, Milgard windows, gleaming hardwoods, open concept. Quiet neighborhood, close to everything, good accessibility during fair season. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, eating area in great room, plus countertop eating space. Online application. 12 month lease, pets case by case.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 16th Street Southwest have any available units?
920 16th Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 920 16th Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
920 16th Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 16th Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 16th Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 920 16th Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 920 16th Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 920 16th Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 16th Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 16th Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 920 16th Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 920 16th Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 920 16th Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 920 16th Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 16th Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 16th Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 16th Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
