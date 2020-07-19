920 16th Street Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained rambler, includes an additonal building for office, garage, studio, your choice-space also insulated, forced air heat. Additonal parking, RV AND boat. Custom millwork, doors, Milgard windows, gleaming hardwoods, open concept. Quiet neighborhood, close to everything, good accessibility during fair season. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, eating area in great room, plus countertop eating space. Online application. 12 month lease, pets case by case.



