724 29th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Puyallup Home - Welcome to the Cottages at Bradley Lake! Wonderful 3 bedroom d 2.5 bath located just steps away from Bradley lake park. Enjoy the family picnic area or take a stroll around the trout stocked lake! Great location, just minutes to all of South Hill shopping & services. Located in Puyallup school district and close good Sam Hospital & super convenient access to HWY 512. Home features large master bedroom with tile accent 5 piece bath and walk in closet. 2 generous size quest rooms and laundry room up stairs. Gas fireplace place in great room, marble entry & powder room oak kitchen with laminate flooring & breakfast bar! Quiet off street location. Attached 2 car garage. Dog may be considered on case by case basis. Aggressive breed restriction apply.



#743



Richard@havenrent.com



(RLNE4057293)