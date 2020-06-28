All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 724 29th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
724 29th Ave SE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

724 29th Ave SE

724 29th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

724 29th Avenue Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98374

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Puyallup Home - Welcome to the Cottages at Bradley Lake! Wonderful 3 bedroom d 2.5 bath located just steps away from Bradley lake park. Enjoy the family picnic area or take a stroll around the trout stocked lake! Great location, just minutes to all of South Hill shopping & services. Located in Puyallup school district and close good Sam Hospital & super convenient access to HWY 512. Home features large master bedroom with tile accent 5 piece bath and walk in closet. 2 generous size quest rooms and laundry room up stairs. Gas fireplace place in great room, marble entry & powder room oak kitchen with laminate flooring & breakfast bar! Quiet off street location. Attached 2 car garage. Dog may be considered on case by case basis. Aggressive breed restriction apply.

#743

Richard@havenrent.com

(RLNE4057293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 29th Ave SE have any available units?
724 29th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 29th Ave SE have?
Some of 724 29th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 29th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
724 29th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 29th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 29th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 724 29th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 724 29th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 724 29th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 29th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 29th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 724 29th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 724 29th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 724 29th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 724 29th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 29th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle