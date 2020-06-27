Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

522 10th ST PL NW Available 09/01/19 522 10th ST PL NW, Puyallup - Beautifully updated home located in downtown Puyallup. This home features an added on bedroom, bath and family room. French doors lead out to a large deck and spacious back yard. Newly updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances, wood laminate flooring and beautiful cabinetry. Mud and laundry room off the kitchen. Perfect location for Sounder, commuting, stores and close to schools. Pet friendly property! No Smoking. $45 application fee per adult. Apply online @ www.MainStreetManagementWA.com



