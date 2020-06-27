All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

522 10th ST PL NW

522 10th Street Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

522 10th Street Pl NW, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
522 10th ST PL NW Available 09/01/19 522 10th ST PL NW, Puyallup - Beautifully updated home located in downtown Puyallup. This home features an added on bedroom, bath and family room. French doors lead out to a large deck and spacious back yard. Newly updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances, wood laminate flooring and beautiful cabinetry. Mud and laundry room off the kitchen. Perfect location for Sounder, commuting, stores and close to schools. Pet friendly property! No Smoking. $45 application fee per adult. Apply online @ www.MainStreetManagementWA.com

(RLNE5072145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 10th ST PL NW have any available units?
522 10th ST PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 10th ST PL NW have?
Some of 522 10th ST PL NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 10th ST PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
522 10th ST PL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 10th ST PL NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 10th ST PL NW is pet friendly.
Does 522 10th ST PL NW offer parking?
No, 522 10th ST PL NW does not offer parking.
Does 522 10th ST PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 10th ST PL NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 10th ST PL NW have a pool?
No, 522 10th ST PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 522 10th ST PL NW have accessible units?
No, 522 10th ST PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 522 10th ST PL NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 10th ST PL NW does not have units with dishwashers.
