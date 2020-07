Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities garage

What you have been looking for. 3 bed in sought after Puyallup neighborhood. - Ideal Puyallup location. Reduce your commute. Big fully fenced private yard. Quiet well kept cul-de-sac neighborhood. Well laid out 3 bedroom home with separate family and living rooms. Master bedroom has a private master bath and dual closets. Fireplace to keep you warm. 2 car garage with abundant storage. New carpet being installed. Forced air heat.



Please no pets. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2242838)