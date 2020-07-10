All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 2220 9th St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
2220 9th St SW
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2220 9th St SW

2220 9th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2220 9th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98735a80b2 ---- Three bed one-story home for rent in Puyallup. Air Conditioning. Close to fairgrounds, shopping, and freeway access. Home includes entry, dining room, laundry room, kitchen, living room, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Large backyard. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve-month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant&rsquo;s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small/Medium-sized pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a &ldquo;pet mitigation&rdquo; fee (between $100 and $250) at move-in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 9th St SW have any available units?
2220 9th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 2220 9th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
2220 9th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 9th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 9th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 2220 9th St SW offer parking?
No, 2220 9th St SW does not offer parking.
Does 2220 9th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 9th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 9th St SW have a pool?
No, 2220 9th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 2220 9th St SW have accessible units?
No, 2220 9th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 9th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 9th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 9th St SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2220 9th St SW has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with ParkingPuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle