Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2021 10th Street Pl SW Available 10/19/19 2021 10th Street Pl SW Puyallup - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, plus family room with built in shelves and gas fireplace. Large kitchen with center island, tile counters and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master with 5-piece bath. Bonus room upstairs. Refinished hardwood floors, 10' ceilings, upstairs laundry, and air conditioning are just some of the amenities this home has to offer. Large patio and fully fenced backyard. Easy freeway access. 6 month lease. $45 application fee per adult, no pets, no smoking. Apply on line at MainStreetManagementWA.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4269883)