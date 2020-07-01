All apartments in Puyallup
1924 9th St SE
1924 9th St SE

1924 9th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1924 9th Street Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Story Home - Welcome Home - this clean midcentury home is full of character. Refinished hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, a deck off the dining room and more. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and a full bath while the downstairs has a very large family room with an additional 2 bedrooms, a 3/4 bath and a bonus room - office, game room, workout room, extra bedroom, you choose! Home located down a private drive - plenty of privacy. Call/text now for a showing!

(RLNE5353353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 9th St SE have any available units?
1924 9th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 9th St SE have?
Some of 1924 9th St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 9th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1924 9th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 9th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 9th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1924 9th St SE offer parking?
No, 1924 9th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1924 9th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 9th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 9th St SE have a pool?
No, 1924 9th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1924 9th St SE have accessible units?
No, 1924 9th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 9th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 9th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.

