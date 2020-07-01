1924 9th St SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Story Home - Welcome Home - this clean midcentury home is full of character. Refinished hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, a deck off the dining room and more. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and a full bath while the downstairs has a very large family room with an additional 2 bedrooms, a 3/4 bath and a bonus room - office, game room, workout room, extra bedroom, you choose! Home located down a private drive - plenty of privacy. Call/text now for a showing!



(RLNE5353353)