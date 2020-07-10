All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1615 33rd Ave Ct SW
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

1615 33rd Ave Ct SW

1615 33rd Avenue Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1615 33rd Avenue Court Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98373

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc74a0602c ----
Newer one story home for rent in Puyallup. Close to shopping and freeway access. Home includes entry, living-room, formal dining-room, large kitchen with island, family room with gas fireplace, den/office, half bath, laundry room, three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. Master site with five piece bath and walk in closet. Over-sized attached two car garage. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This is a no pet no smoking unit. Small pets allowed with additional deposit, max two. Month to month rental agreement with twelve month rent period. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today!

Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW have any available units?
1615 33rd Ave Ct SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW have?
Some of 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
1615 33rd Ave Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW is pet friendly.
Does 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW offer parking?
Yes, 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW offers parking.
Does 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW have a pool?
No, 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 33rd Ave Ct SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle