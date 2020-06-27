All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:45 PM

1406 15th Street Northwest

1406 15th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1406 15th St NW, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net

Very cute 2 Bedroom Home in Puyallup! Ceiling Fans,Vaulted Ceilings! Fireplace!

***TENANT OCCUPIED- PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANT***

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Electric: PSE
Water: Puyallup
Refuse: Murrey
Septic: $25 in addition to rent
School District: Puyallup
Heat: Cadet

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $2325

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 8/6/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 15th Street Northwest have any available units?
1406 15th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 15th Street Northwest have?
Some of 1406 15th Street Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 15th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1406 15th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 15th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 15th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1406 15th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1406 15th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1406 15th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 15th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 15th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1406 15th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1406 15th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1406 15th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 15th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 15th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
