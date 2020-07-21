All apartments in Puyallup
Puyallup, WA
1115 32nd St North West
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:50 PM

1115 32nd St North West

1115 32nd St NW · No Longer Available
Puyallup
Location

1115 32nd St NW, Puyallup, WA 98371
Waller

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Complete with 2,930 sqft of open living space, 3rd story loft, quartz countertops, and a 3 car garage. Nestled in a great neighborhood, right next to a park. Minutes from local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Close to Downtown Puyallup with all of its dining and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and notice all of the upgrades, neutral colors and hard surface flooring for easy decorating and upkeep. The living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace and lots of windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features crisp white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and island! Great for entertaining! Upstairs are 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, ceiling fan with tray ceiling and 5 piece en suite bath. A conveniently located laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer hookups, shelving for extra storage and countertop! The large, 3rd story bonus room is ideal for media and games! The fenced backyard is beautifully landscaped with a patio great for BBQ's and gatherings! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 32nd St North West have any available units?
1115 32nd St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 32nd St North West have?
Some of 1115 32nd St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 32nd St North West currently offering any rent specials?
1115 32nd St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 32nd St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 32nd St North West is pet friendly.
Does 1115 32nd St North West offer parking?
Yes, 1115 32nd St North West offers parking.
Does 1115 32nd St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 32nd St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 32nd St North West have a pool?
No, 1115 32nd St North West does not have a pool.
Does 1115 32nd St North West have accessible units?
No, 1115 32nd St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 32nd St North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 32nd St North West has units with dishwashers.
