1115 32nd St North West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Complete with 2,930 sqft of open living space, 3rd story loft, quartz countertops, and a 3 car garage. Nestled in a great neighborhood, right next to a park. Minutes from local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Close to Downtown Puyallup with all of its dining and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and notice all of the upgrades, neutral colors and hard surface flooring for easy decorating and upkeep. The living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace and lots of windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features crisp white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and island! Great for entertaining! Upstairs are 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, ceiling fan with tray ceiling and 5 piece en suite bath. A conveniently located laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer hookups, shelving for extra storage and countertop! The large, 3rd story bonus room is ideal for media and games! The fenced backyard is beautifully landscaped with a patio great for BBQ's and gatherings! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.