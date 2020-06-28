Amenities

1114 8th Ave NW Apt A, Puyallup 98371 - This lovely duplex located in downtown Puyallup is on a quiet street and features a bright and open floor plan. Available for rent is the bottom Unit A, which includes a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space,you will love the large living room for entertaining and includes a gas fireplace. 3bdm, 1bath plus garage. Brand new carpeting! Covered porch and back patio. Separate entrance to garage through ally. Yard is shared with other unit. Perfect location for Sounder, commuting, stores and close to schools. Water, sewer, and Garbage included. No pets, No Smoking. $45 application fee per adult. Apply online @ www.MainStreetManagementWA.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5102602)