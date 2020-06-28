All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1114 8th Ave NW Apt A
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1114 8th Ave NW Apt A

1114 8th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1114 8th Avenue Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1114 8th Ave NW Apt A, Puyallup 98371 - This lovely duplex located in downtown Puyallup is on a quiet street and features a bright and open floor plan. Available for rent is the bottom Unit A, which includes a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space,you will love the large living room for entertaining and includes a gas fireplace. 3bdm, 1bath plus garage. Brand new carpeting! Covered porch and back patio. Separate entrance to garage through ally. Yard is shared with other unit. Perfect location for Sounder, commuting, stores and close to schools. Water, sewer, and Garbage included. No pets, No Smoking. $45 application fee per adult. Apply online @ www.MainStreetManagementWA.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5102602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A have any available units?
1114 8th Ave NW Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A have?
Some of 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1114 8th Ave NW Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A offers parking.
Does 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A have a pool?
No, 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 8th Ave NW Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle