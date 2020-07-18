All apartments in Puyallup
1022 28th ST NW

1022 28th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1022 28th Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371
Waller

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1022 28th ST NW Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Downtown Puyallup Corner Lot - Move in ready 2015 built house, corner lot with quick access to Downtown Puyallup, Sounder Train and Farmer's market. Short walk from the home to the community park. Open floor plan, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 Car Garage, Washer and Dryer. Huge master bedroom and walk in closet, Fenced backyard. Great color pallet, this home has plenty of storage and room for the entire family.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with owners final approval and additional $500 deposit.

**More Photos Coming Soon**

Dustin@HavenRent.com

#6010

(RLNE5907045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 28th ST NW have any available units?
1022 28th ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 28th ST NW have?
Some of 1022 28th ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 28th ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1022 28th ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 28th ST NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 28th ST NW is pet friendly.
Does 1022 28th ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1022 28th ST NW offers parking.
Does 1022 28th ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 28th ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 28th ST NW have a pool?
No, 1022 28th ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1022 28th ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1022 28th ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 28th ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 28th ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
