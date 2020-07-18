Amenities

1022 28th ST NW Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Downtown Puyallup Corner Lot - Move in ready 2015 built house, corner lot with quick access to Downtown Puyallup, Sounder Train and Farmer's market. Short walk from the home to the community park. Open floor plan, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 Car Garage, Washer and Dryer. Huge master bedroom and walk in closet, Fenced backyard. Great color pallet, this home has plenty of storage and room for the entire family.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with owners final approval and additional $500 deposit.



**More Photos Coming Soon**



Dustin@HavenRent.com



#6010



