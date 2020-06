Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer Home in Summerset - Lovely newer 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Summerset. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and large walk-in pantry. Heat pump with A/C, washer and dryer and double car attached garage with electric door openers and key code entry. Close to shopping and highway. Available 4/15/2020. No Pets! No Smoking! Call Geri 360-662-8870 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2626590)