815 SE Kinsley Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Quiet Three Bedroom - Property Id: 290607



Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba single family home just mile to downtown and foot ferry, and less than 2 miles to Highway 16. Great open floor plan with the kitchen opening into dining and great room. Kitchen features a walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Soaring 9' ceilings on main floor. Upper level features all new carpet, master suite with a walk-in closet and dual vanity, full utility room with W/D included, 2 additional bedrooms & a second full bath. Fenced backyard and all new landscaping round out the perfect house to call home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290607

Property Id 290607



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5818581)