815 SE Kinsley Ln

Amenities
Quiet Three Bedroom - Property Id: 290607
Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba single family home just mile to downtown and foot ferry, and less than 2 miles to Highway 16. Great open floor plan with the kitchen opening into dining and great room. Kitchen features a walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Soaring 9' ceilings on main floor. Upper level features all new carpet, master suite with a walk-in closet and dual vanity, full utility room with W/D included, 2 additional bedrooms & a second full bath. Fenced backyard and all new landscaping round out the perfect house to call home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290607
Property Id 290607
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5818581)