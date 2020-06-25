All apartments in Port Orchard
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

779 Courage Ct SE

779 Courage Ct · No Longer Available
Location

779 Courage Ct, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Port Orchard home - This newer home features a nice, open layout with a great-room plan and gas fireplace in the living room. The upgraded kitchen includes stainless appliances, glass tile backsplash, granite counters, gas stove, and an island/breakfast bar. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet, double sinks, and a beautiful walk-in shower. The backyard includes a patio that is perfect for entertaining, a partial fence, and easy care landscaping.
No smoking. No pets. Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
Move in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.
Visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3267338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 Courage Ct SE have any available units?
779 Courage Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 779 Courage Ct SE have?
Some of 779 Courage Ct SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 Courage Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
779 Courage Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 Courage Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 779 Courage Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 779 Courage Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 779 Courage Ct SE offers parking.
Does 779 Courage Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 779 Courage Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 Courage Ct SE have a pool?
No, 779 Courage Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 779 Courage Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 779 Courage Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 779 Courage Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 779 Courage Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 779 Courage Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 779 Courage Ct SE does not have units with air conditioning.
