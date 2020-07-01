All apartments in Port Orchard
753 Freedom Court Southeast

753 Freedom Ct · No Longer Available
Location

753 Freedom Ct, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Located in the Freedom Heights development; convenient to the quaint downtown Port Orchard waterfront community of charming local shops and restaurants as well as the Bremerton ferry route. This like-new 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features an eat-in style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and an abundance of cabinet space. Living room features a gas fireplace with tile surround. All bedrooms are upstairs with ample closet space. Electric heat pump, 2 car garage and a fenced backyard round out this home. All this and the community playground is just down the street! This home does not accept pets. Don't miss out on this spectacular home, call to schedule a showing today!

Use this link to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1382819?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 4/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

