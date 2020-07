Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in McCormick Woods is available now. This home has newer flooring throughout, updated stainless steel appliances, freshly sealed garage floor, and an additional main floor office/den. No Smoking. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Pets upon owner approval. PT Properties does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.