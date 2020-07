Amenities

Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Port Orchard - Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 360 sq ft home has just been painted and includes washer and dryer. Rent includes power, water, sewer and garbage. Street parking only and tenant must have permit to park from City of Port Orchard. No dogs, cat okay with owner approval and additional $500 increased security deposit. Call owner to view property Donna (360) 434-7452.



(RLNE5229146)