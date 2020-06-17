4298 Andasio Loop SE

Amenities
Brand New Home 2018! - Property Id: 92891
Experience luxury living in a newly constructed home with designer finishes in Andasio Village, by Richmond American Homes. Walk through doorway to a cozy living and family room with a gas fireplace and gourmet kitchen with granite counters, included refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer and more. Upstairs awaits a spacious master bedroom with a spa like bathroom, 2 other bedrooms and an inviting loft space perfect for relaxation. Enjoy peace from the outdoor space with view of the green belt. Close to shopping with easy freeway access and a 2 car garage makes this home the ideal setting!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92891
Property Id 92891
(RLNE5519819)