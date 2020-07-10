All apartments in Port Orchard
Find more places like 3001 Sprague Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
3001 Sprague Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

3001 Sprague Street

3001 Sprague Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Orchard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3001 Sprague Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
3001 Sprague Street Available 06/09/20 Port Orchard Beauty. - Looking for a refreshing home in the Port Orchard area look no further. Open the front door to soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, living room dining room combo, turn into the kitchen that is adorned with lots of cabinets, kitchen island, pantry, gas stove, microwave, eat in dining room with sliding glass doors out to a fenced backyard for BBQ's and open concept family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen / dining combo has new vinyl flooring. Convenient to downstairs living space is an updated half bath with a door leading to the laundry room, washer / dryer hook-ups only. Make your way up the stairs on new carpet and access all three bedrooms. Main bedroom does have a large on suite with soaking tub, separate shower with large walk in closet, stroll down the hallway to the upper floor updated bathroom and 2 other bedrooms.
This home has fresh interior paint and new carpet upstairs. Corner lot and close to grocery shopping, restaurants and banking. Will need an appointment to view this gem. Deposit is the same as the rent. A small pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis and owners final approval. If approved an additional deposit of $500 would be required.
(MT, JM) Yard in process of clean up.
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE5823802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Sprague Street have any available units?
3001 Sprague Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 3001 Sprague Street have?
Some of 3001 Sprague Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Sprague Street currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Sprague Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Sprague Street pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Sprague Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 3001 Sprague Street offer parking?
No, 3001 Sprague Street does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Sprague Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Sprague Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Sprague Street have a pool?
No, 3001 Sprague Street does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Sprague Street have accessible units?
No, 3001 Sprague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Sprague Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Sprague Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Sprague Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Sprague Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Port Orchard 1 BedroomsPort Orchard 2 Bedrooms
Port Orchard Apartments with BalconyPort Orchard Apartments with Gym
Port Orchard Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College