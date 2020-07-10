Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

3001 Sprague Street Available 06/09/20 Port Orchard Beauty. - Looking for a refreshing home in the Port Orchard area look no further. Open the front door to soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, living room dining room combo, turn into the kitchen that is adorned with lots of cabinets, kitchen island, pantry, gas stove, microwave, eat in dining room with sliding glass doors out to a fenced backyard for BBQ's and open concept family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen / dining combo has new vinyl flooring. Convenient to downstairs living space is an updated half bath with a door leading to the laundry room, washer / dryer hook-ups only. Make your way up the stairs on new carpet and access all three bedrooms. Main bedroom does have a large on suite with soaking tub, separate shower with large walk in closet, stroll down the hallway to the upper floor updated bathroom and 2 other bedrooms.

This home has fresh interior paint and new carpet upstairs. Corner lot and close to grocery shopping, restaurants and banking. Will need an appointment to view this gem. Deposit is the same as the rent. A small pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis and owners final approval. If approved an additional deposit of $500 would be required.

(MT, JM) Yard in process of clean up.

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



(RLNE5823802)