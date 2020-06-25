2455 Sidney Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Must See 3 Bedroom Port Orchard Home! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in convenient Port Orchard location. Whole house recently remodeled. Living room with propane fireplace and office/reading nook with lots of windows. Dining room, fabulous kitchen with propane stove and eating nook and laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Master bedroom on main floor. Two more bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Fully fenced backyard. Quiet neighborhood on a dead-end street. Close to highway, shopping & schools. Tenant liability insurance required. Available late April. Applications available on www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

bobbi@windermere.com



(RLNE5701035)