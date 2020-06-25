All apartments in Port Orchard
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

2455 Sidney Lane

2455 Sidney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2455 Sidney Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Must See 3 Bedroom Port Orchard Home! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in convenient Port Orchard location. Whole house recently remodeled. Living room with propane fireplace and office/reading nook with lots of windows. Dining room, fabulous kitchen with propane stove and eating nook and laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Master bedroom on main floor. Two more bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Fully fenced backyard. Quiet neighborhood on a dead-end street. Close to highway, shopping & schools. Tenant liability insurance required. Available late April. Applications available on www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE5701035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

