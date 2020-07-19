2362 SW Siskin Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Port Orchard! Must See! - ***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/843602?source=marketing***



Come check out this incredibly spacious 2,926 sqft home! With expansive living space, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located on the west side of hwy 16, you are minutes away from the freeway and Port Orchard waterfront! Great neighborhood with community park. Schedule a showing today!



VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/DL-cpdVTY2M



Walk into a cozy living room with gas fireplace. Custom paint throughout home with modern flare. The downstairs has an open floor plan with a family room and living room. Large dining room and kitchen.



Upstairs you will find the huge master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. His and her vanities, large garden tub and shower stall. Three huge bedrooms with walk-in closets! Laundry room with washer and dryer!



Large fenced yard with beautiful brick patio.



Pets not preferred but are negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee is due on move in. Sign a 2 year lease and receive $100 off per month!



