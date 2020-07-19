All apartments in Port Orchard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2362 SW Siskin Circle

2362 Southwest Siskin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2362 Southwest Siskin Circle, Port Orchard, WA 98367

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Port Orchard! Must See! - ***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/843602?source=marketing***

Come check out this incredibly spacious 2,926 sqft home! With expansive living space, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located on the west side of hwy 16, you are minutes away from the freeway and Port Orchard waterfront! Great neighborhood with community park. Schedule a showing today!

VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/DL-cpdVTY2M

Walk into a cozy living room with gas fireplace. Custom paint throughout home with modern flare. The downstairs has an open floor plan with a family room and living room. Large dining room and kitchen.

Upstairs you will find the huge master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. His and her vanities, large garden tub and shower stall. Three huge bedrooms with walk-in closets! Laundry room with washer and dryer!

Large fenced yard with beautiful brick patio.

Pets not preferred but are negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee is due on move in. Sign a 2 year lease and receive $100 off per month!

(RLNE2773898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 SW Siskin Circle have any available units?
2362 SW Siskin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 2362 SW Siskin Circle have?
Some of 2362 SW Siskin Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 SW Siskin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2362 SW Siskin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 SW Siskin Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2362 SW Siskin Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2362 SW Siskin Circle offer parking?
No, 2362 SW Siskin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2362 SW Siskin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2362 SW Siskin Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 SW Siskin Circle have a pool?
No, 2362 SW Siskin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2362 SW Siskin Circle have accessible units?
No, 2362 SW Siskin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 SW Siskin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2362 SW Siskin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2362 SW Siskin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2362 SW Siskin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
