1970 Sidney Ave #201.
Port Orchard, WA
1970 Sidney Ave #201
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1970 Sidney Ave #201

1970 Sidney Avenue · (425) 678-3510 ext. 1050
Location

1970 Sidney Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1970 Sidney Ave #201 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Amenities

1970 Sidney Ave #201 Available 08/17/20 Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment with two decks and water/sewer/garbage paid! - Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment in 4 plex unit in Port Orchard.
Living room/dining room, kitchen with all appliances. Two good sized bedrooms and a full bath, as well as laundry hookups.
Two decks, one off of living room, the other off of the Master bedroom.
Water/sewer and garbage paid by owner, tenant pays for electric.
Baseboard heat.
Cats negotiable with additional deposit. Sorry, no dogs.
Section 8 considered.

HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL OFFICE AT 360-698-3829 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING,

Please check our website at www.lcpmwa.com for a listing of all our available rentals & to schedule a showing. Please note, homes are not showed until vacant.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5919989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1970 Sidney Ave #201 have any available units?
1970 Sidney Ave #201 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1970 Sidney Ave #201 have?
Some of 1970 Sidney Ave #201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Sidney Ave #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Sidney Ave #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Sidney Ave #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1970 Sidney Ave #201 is pet friendly.
Does 1970 Sidney Ave #201 offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Sidney Ave #201 offers parking.
Does 1970 Sidney Ave #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 Sidney Ave #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Sidney Ave #201 have a pool?
No, 1970 Sidney Ave #201 does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Sidney Ave #201 have accessible units?
No, 1970 Sidney Ave #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Sidney Ave #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 Sidney Ave #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1970 Sidney Ave #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1970 Sidney Ave #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

