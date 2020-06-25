Amenities
1970 Sidney Ave #201 Available 08/17/20 Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment with two decks and water/sewer/garbage paid! - Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment in 4 plex unit in Port Orchard.
Living room/dining room, kitchen with all appliances. Two good sized bedrooms and a full bath, as well as laundry hookups.
Two decks, one off of living room, the other off of the Master bedroom.
Water/sewer and garbage paid by owner, tenant pays for electric.
Baseboard heat.
Cats negotiable with additional deposit. Sorry, no dogs.
Section 8 considered.
HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL OFFICE AT 360-698-3829 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING,
Please check our website at www.lcpmwa.com for a listing of all our available rentals & to schedule a showing. Please note, homes are not showed until vacant.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5919989)