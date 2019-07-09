All apartments in Picnic Point
Last updated July 9 2019

4219 147th St SW

4219 147th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4219 147th Place Southwest, Picnic Point, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4219 147th St SW Available 08/01/19 Charming 3 bedroom Lynnwood Home - Welcome to this charming 3bd 2 ba home in Lynnwood! Open concept kitchen/living room makes for a great entertaining space. Enjoy master bedroom with ensuite, walk in closet, and entrance to deck in the backyard. Built in desk and cabinets can be found in another room and could be used as a home office, bedroom, or both! Astroturf front lawn and rocked back yard make for easy grounds maintenance, simply sit out and enjoy! Short drive to Alderwood mall and I5.

Nearby parks: Meadowdale County Park, Picnic Point Park, North Lynnwood Park
Nearby schools: Serene Lake Elementary School, Picnic Point Elementary School, Meadowdale High School
Nearby Grocery Stores: Safeway, Manor Market, Casa Corona, Fred Meyer

View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com Available Rentals

$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
Utilities paid by tenant(s).
Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.
No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
Security Deposit of $3000 required.
Administrative Fee: $250
Pets negotiable, 1 pet 25lbs and under preferred, and will be considered, case by case. $50 additional pet rent and/or deposit will apply. Additional pet screening required. No reptiles.
Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
12+ month lease preferred.
Washer/Dryer hookups available. Washer/Dryer not included.
No street parking, 2 cars maximum allowed
Non-smoking home.

Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule and viewing via our guest card system.

View entire listing at www.mapleleafmgt.com Available rentals

(RLNE4284053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

