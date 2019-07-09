Amenities

4219 147th St SW Available 08/01/19 Charming 3 bedroom Lynnwood Home - Welcome to this charming 3bd 2 ba home in Lynnwood! Open concept kitchen/living room makes for a great entertaining space. Enjoy master bedroom with ensuite, walk in closet, and entrance to deck in the backyard. Built in desk and cabinets can be found in another room and could be used as a home office, bedroom, or both! Astroturf front lawn and rocked back yard make for easy grounds maintenance, simply sit out and enjoy! Short drive to Alderwood mall and I5.



Nearby parks: Meadowdale County Park, Picnic Point Park, North Lynnwood Park

Nearby schools: Serene Lake Elementary School, Picnic Point Elementary School, Meadowdale High School

Nearby Grocery Stores: Safeway, Manor Market, Casa Corona, Fred Meyer



$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

Utilities paid by tenant(s).

Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.

No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

Security Deposit of $3000 required.

Administrative Fee: $250

Pets negotiable, 1 pet 25lbs and under preferred, and will be considered, case by case. $50 additional pet rent and/or deposit will apply. Additional pet screening required. No reptiles.

Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

12+ month lease preferred.

Washer/Dryer hookups available. Washer/Dryer not included.

No street parking, 2 cars maximum allowed

Non-smoking home.



Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule and viewing via our guest card system.



