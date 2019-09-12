All apartments in Picnic Point
Picnic Point, WA
4211 147th St SW
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

4211 147th St SW

4211 147th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4211 147th Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA 98087

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - 3bed/2.5bath, 1379 sqft
Story book home, at the end of a cul-de-sac! Enter the home through the light filled living room, with stunning hardwood floors and big windows. Around the corner is an open kitchen/dining/family room where your entire family can spend time together. Through the sliding glass door you will find a large, fully fenced yard with a wall of trees to create a great entertaining space. Up the stairs is a large master suite, with an en-suite bath and large closets with organizers. 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath complete the top floor. Laundry and bath on main floor. 2 car garage. Close to shopping and access to mass transit. This home is ready for you!

(RLNE5111360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 147th St SW have any available units?
4211 147th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
Is 4211 147th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
4211 147th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 147th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 147th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 4211 147th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 4211 147th St SW offers parking.
Does 4211 147th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 147th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 147th St SW have a pool?
No, 4211 147th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 4211 147th St SW have accessible units?
No, 4211 147th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 147th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 147th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 147th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 147th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
