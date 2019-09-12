4211 147th St SW

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House for Rent - 3bed/2.5bath, 1379 sqft

Story book home, at the end of a cul-de-sac! Enter the home through the light filled living room, with stunning hardwood floors and big windows. Around the corner is an open kitchen/dining/family room where your entire family can spend time together. Through the sliding glass door you will find a large, fully fenced yard with a wall of trees to create a great entertaining space. Up the stairs is a large master suite, with an en-suite bath and large closets with organizers. 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath complete the top floor. Laundry and bath on main floor. 2 car garage. Close to shopping and access to mass transit. This home is ready for you!



(RLNE5111360)