Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W Available 06/19/20 Crisp, Clean, Quiet and Calm 3 Bed in Edmonds - Enjoy the virtual tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/aVm8dlNBEKMOoX1OxG4J9jRw4YZzqQv0



Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath features new exterior and interior paint throughout, updated bathrooms, flooring, heaters and landscape. Comfortable flow with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace in the living room which opens to dining room and kitchen with gorgeous outside views. Peninsula adds to counter and seating space.

All bedrooms on one side of the home with a very generous bonus room on the other side. Master includes 3/4 bath. Spacious bonus room features hardwoods, storage and second fireplace.



Large 2 car garage with workshop area and a quiet, serene, completely private backyard.



Conveniently located within minutes to fwy, grocery, restaurants and from Meadowdale Park/Trail.



Sorry. No pets at all. When you see the original hardwood floors, you will understand.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2900.00

-Deposit: $2900.00 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5812476)