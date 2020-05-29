All apartments in Picnic Point
14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W

14613 57th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

14613 57th Place West, Picnic Point, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W Available 06/19/20 Crisp, Clean, Quiet and Calm 3 Bed in Edmonds - Enjoy the virtual tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/aVm8dlNBEKMOoX1OxG4J9jRw4YZzqQv0

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath features new exterior and interior paint throughout, updated bathrooms, flooring, heaters and landscape. Comfortable flow with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace in the living room which opens to dining room and kitchen with gorgeous outside views. Peninsula adds to counter and seating space.
All bedrooms on one side of the home with a very generous bonus room on the other side. Master includes 3/4 bath. Spacious bonus room features hardwoods, storage and second fireplace.

Large 2 car garage with workshop area and a quiet, serene, completely private backyard.

Conveniently located within minutes to fwy, grocery, restaurants and from Meadowdale Park/Trail.

Sorry. No pets at all. When you see the original hardwood floors, you will understand.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2900.00
-Deposit: $2900.00 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W have any available units?
14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W have?
Some of 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Picnic Point.
Does 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W offers parking.
Does 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W have a pool?
No, 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W has units with dishwashers.
Does 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 14613 57th Pl W 14613 57th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.

