14203 57th Ave W

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable Picnic Pt! Mukilteo Schools! 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, Enormous Master bdrm! Pets ok. - Newer (2009) 4bdrm 2.5 bath home in desired neighborhood of Picnic Point. Stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven and hardwood floors in kitchen dining area. Open floor plan. Living room has a gas fireplace. Low maintenance backyard. 2 car attached garage. ENORMOUS master bedroom with walk in closet and 5 piece attached master bathroom. Sought after Mukilteo Schools. Close to Boeing. Quiet dead end road.



LEASE TERMS:

1 year lease. Security damage deposit of $2750. No smokers. Pets conditionally approved with addt'l deposit. Renter must have renters insurance. This is an online payment property. All payments including rent must be paid online (cash and checks not accepted). All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant must verify all information to their own satisfaction.



(RLNE4962005)