14203 57th Ave W
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:06 AM

14203 57th Ave W

14203 57th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

14203 57th Avenue West, Picnic Point, WA 98026

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Picnic Pt! Mukilteo Schools! 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, Enormous Master bdrm! Pets ok. - Newer (2009) 4bdrm 2.5 bath home in desired neighborhood of Picnic Point. Stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven and hardwood floors in kitchen dining area. Open floor plan. Living room has a gas fireplace. Low maintenance backyard. 2 car attached garage. ENORMOUS master bedroom with walk in closet and 5 piece attached master bathroom. Sought after Mukilteo Schools. Close to Boeing. Quiet dead end road.

LEASE TERMS:
1 year lease. Security damage deposit of $2750. No smokers. Pets conditionally approved with addt'l deposit. Renter must have renters insurance. This is an online payment property. All payments including rent must be paid online (cash and checks not accepted). All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant must verify all information to their own satisfaction.

(RLNE4962005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14203 57th Ave W have any available units?
14203 57th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 14203 57th Ave W have?
Some of 14203 57th Ave W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14203 57th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
14203 57th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14203 57th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 14203 57th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 14203 57th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 14203 57th Ave W offers parking.
Does 14203 57th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14203 57th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14203 57th Ave W have a pool?
No, 14203 57th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 14203 57th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 14203 57th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 14203 57th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 14203 57th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14203 57th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 14203 57th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
