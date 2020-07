Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access package receiving playground pool table putting green

Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area. When you are ready to relax or recharge, an abundance of amenities and activities can be found right outside your front door. Take a dip in our resort style pool or unwind in our year-round Jacuzzi. Boost your health in our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. Get golden in our complimentary tanning bed. Choose style seamlessly blended with comfort and a prime location and make your move to The Crossings at Chapel Hill today!