/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:55 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8206 Wenatchee Ct
8206 Wenatchee Court, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
8206 Wenatchee Ct Available 08/10/20 West Pasco 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Pasco rental available beginning of August!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath comes equipped with a large living room with tons of open space, Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1303 W. Shoshone St.
1303 West Shoshone Street, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1303 W. Shoshone St. Available 07/15/20 Fully Remodeled Single Family Home - This three bedroom, one bath home was fully remodeled and is almost ready for its new occupants.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6311 Rocket Lane
6311 Rocket Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1607 sqft
6311 Rocket Lane Available 08/10/20 6311 Rocket Ln - Blt 2013, Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living rm, great room/family with gas fireplace open to kitchen with all stainless appliances, Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and GAS stove.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Loviisa Farms
4502 Kubota Ln
4502 Kubota Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
4502 Kubota Ln - 2008 built Rambler includes all kitchen appliances included. Living & family rms, breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet in master, 2 car garage with lots of storage, lg patio across back, shed.
Results within 1 mile of Pasco
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15 N. Cascade St.
15 North Cascade Street, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2352 sqft
Furnished Apartment in Downtown Kennewick - Click on 1st photo to start video tour! Located in historic downtown Kennewick, this fully-furnished apartment is house-sized at 2300 square feet! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living room and great
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave Available 07/29/20 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave - *(This house sits behind house at 516 W. Entiat Ave) Blt 1953 w/lots of upgrades. 2 bdrm, 1 bath, living room & kitchen. Kitchen includes refrigerator & stove.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
311 Barth Ave.
311 Barth Avenue, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1560 sqft
311 Barth Ave. - UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Great location with a park a few houses down. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with updated Kitchen, detached garage and nice low maintenance yard with plenty of room for the kids to play.
Results within 5 miles of Pasco
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
5 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
11 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 07/24/20 Condo Style Living On Ground Floor with Attached Garage! - Our 3 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1233 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
Studio
$966
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2261 Veneto Street
2261 Veneto St, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1414 sqft
2261 Veneto *Brand New Build Located in Horn Rapids* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
Similar Pages
Pasco Apartments with GaragePasco Apartments with GymPasco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasco Apartments with Parking