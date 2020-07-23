/
franklin county
75 Apartments for rent in Franklin County, WA📍
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1386 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1255 sqft
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Central Park
1201 E Helena Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1321 sqft
Make your years at Central Washing University memorable when you lease a one, two, three or four bedroom apartment at Central Park. Whether you plan to live with others or fly solo, Central Park has an apartment designed to meet your needs.
Kamden Place
1919 West Jay Street, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Place in Pasco. View photos, descriptions and more!
5104 w. Sylvester St.
5104 Sylvester Street, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
5104 w. Sylvester St. Available 08/14/20 5104 Sylvester - Updated cozy rambler that you don't want to miss!! 2 blocks from the river! Large backyard to entertain or watch the kids run and play.
2551 W. Fir Rd.
2551 West Fir Road, Franklin County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
904 sqft
2 bed Rental in North Pasco - Click 1st photo for a video walk through (from our direct website only). Located in Quiet North Pasco, this rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is around 900 square feet. Brand new carpet & blinds through out the house.
8206 Wenatchee Ct
8206 Wenatchee Court, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
8206 Wenatchee Ct Available 08/10/20 West Pasco 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Pasco rental available beginning of August!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath comes equipped with a large living room with tons of open space, Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space.
6102 Basalt Falls
6102 Basalt Falls Drive, Pasco, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2150 sqft
6102 Basalt Falls Available 08/06/20 4 Bed West Pasco Rental with Huge Yard - This property is not available for viewing until beginning of August, but accepting applications now if interested. This is a large 2-story house with over 2100 sqft.
6201 Wildcat Lane
6201 Wildcat Lane, Pasco, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2116 sqft
6201 Wildcat Lane Available 08/10/20 6201 Wildcat Ln - 2013 built 4 bed / 3 bath house in new Pasco neighborhood. Open floor plan to kitchen, family, & dining areas.
Loviisa Farms
4212 John Deere Ln
4212 John Deere Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1436 sqft
4212 John Deere Ln Available 09/10/20 4212 John Deere Ln - 2005 built rambler in great Pasco neighborhood. 3+ bed / 2 bath, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups. Dining & utility rooms, fenced back yard with UGS sprinklers.
Island Estates
7807 Vendovi Drive
7807 Vendovi Drive, Pasco, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2232 sqft
7807 Vendovi Drive Available 08/10/20 Available in August! Great 2-Story near Road 68 in Pasco - Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fenced yard.
3710 Whimbrel Lane
3710 Whimbrel Ln, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1574 sqft
New Construction in West Pasco - Click "Watch Video" in the tour section below for a video look inside the property Brand new 1574 sqft home in a new West Pasco development. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & nice upgrades.
1615 N. 13th Av. Unit A
1615 North 13th Avenue, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
New downstairs apartment in Pasco - This fully remodeled, all new downstairs apartment in a fourplex is move-in ready! Upon entry you have a very large living room that flows to the dining area and fully remodeled kitchen.
Loviisa Farms
4502 Kubota Ln
4502 Kubota Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
4502 Kubota Ln - 2008 built Rambler includes all kitchen appliances included. Living & family rms, breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet in master, 2 car garage with lots of storage, lg patio across back, shed.
6210 Enzian Falls Dr
6210 Enzian Falls Drive, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
6210 Enzian Falls Dr - Fresh paint and new wood look vinyl planking in living room and hallway. New carpets in the bedroom. Cute Rambler with open floor plan and a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dining room, and living room open to each other.
Loviisa Farms
8811 Oliver Drive
8811 Oliver Drive, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1382 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage and RV parking! Fenced backyard with timed ugs as well. Kitchen and dining areas, plus hallway have beautiful gray tile flooring.
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
406 Abert Ave
406 Abert Avenue, Richland, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
3438 sqft
5 Bedroom Richland Rental - This is a recently updated 2-story 3438 square feet home featuring hard surface flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms and an office, a flex/bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, and an expansive back yard.
1215 N Williams Street
1215 North Williams Street, Benton County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1215 N Williams Street - 1215 N Williams Street Unit B * Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Two Bath in Kennewick Ready August 1st! - Two bedroom, Two bath unit centrally located in Kennewick with a balcony facing the river.
322 Casey Ave
322 Casey Street, Richland, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2021 sqft
Great Richland location! - Schedule a showing with Mike at Celski And Associates to see this 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Richland!! Walking distance from Lewis And Clark Elementary School. Close to the Columbia River! 2,021 sq.ft.
4105 W. Okanogan Ave
4105 West Okanogan Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
4105 W. Okanogan Ave Available 07/25/20 4105 W Okanogan - Built-1963, 1,700 sq.ft.
1336 Delaware Ave. SE
1336 Delaware Avenue Southeast, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
848 sqft
1336 Delaware Ave. SE Available 07/27/20 1336 Delaware Ave SE - Cozy rambler w/back yard close to Columbia River/Park. 2 bd., 1 bath w/smaller extra room for office or other. New windows in living room and larger bedroom.
