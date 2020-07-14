All apartments in Pasco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Kamden Place

1919 West Jay Street · (509) 397-7723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1919 West Jay Street, Pasco, WA 99301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit BUILDING 1-1911D · Avail. Jul 31

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit BUILDING 1-1919H · Avail. now

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit BUILDING 1-1915C · Avail. Jul 31

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit BUILDING 1-1927H · Avail. Jul 31

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kamden Place.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
package receiving
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: 1 spot per unit.
Storage Details: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kamden Place have any available units?
Kamden Place has 4 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kamden Place have?
Some of Kamden Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kamden Place currently offering any rent specials?
Kamden Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kamden Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Kamden Place is pet friendly.
Does Kamden Place offer parking?
Yes, Kamden Place offers parking.
Does Kamden Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kamden Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kamden Place have a pool?
No, Kamden Place does not have a pool.
Does Kamden Place have accessible units?
No, Kamden Place does not have accessible units.
Does Kamden Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Kamden Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kamden Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kamden Place has units with air conditioning.
