Kamden Place

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: 1 spot per unit.
Storage Details: $10/month