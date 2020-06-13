Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA with balcony

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
7 Units Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
11 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
Kamden Place
1919 West Jay Street, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Place in Pasco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Island Estates
1 Unit Available
7708 Bonilla Drive
7708 Bonilla Drive, Pasco, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2502 sqft
ALL NEW interior paint and flooring! Plank floor throughout downstairs. Home features 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths and 3 car garage. Yard is fenced with timed ugs and large patio.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Island Estates
1 Unit Available
4811 Guemes Lane
4811 Guemes Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2100 sqft
Three master bedrooms! All three bedrooms have their own bathrooms and two have walk in closets as well! Top floor laundry room between two main master rooms.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3710 Whimbrel Lane
3710 Whimbrel Ln, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1574 sqft
New Construction in West Pasco - Click "Watch Video" in the tour section below for a video look inside the property Brand new 1574 sqft home in a new West Pasco development. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & nice upgrades.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Loviisa Farms
1 Unit Available
4502 Kubota Ln
4502 Kubota Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
4502 Kubota Ln - 2008 built Rambler includes all kitchen appliances included. Living & family rms, breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet in master, 2 car garage with lots of storage, lg patio across back, shed.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Loviisa Farms
1 Unit Available
8811 Oliver Drive
8811 Oliver Drive, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1382 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage and RV parking! Fenced backyard with timed ugs as well. Kitchen and dining areas, plus hallway have beautiful gray tile flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Pasco
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,184
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
Results within 5 miles of Pasco
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
9 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1471 sqft
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
8 Units Available
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
Studio
$1,000
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
2 Units Available
Jadwin Stevens
1851 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located between Jadwin Avenue and Stevens Drive in north Richland, Jadwin Stevens is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Hanford High School, and all of north Richlands Hanford and PNNL related activities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
1 Unit Available
Kamden Court & Terrace
30 North Sheppard Place, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$999
1077 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Court & Terrace in Kennewick. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Experience charm at Aspen Hills in our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Kennewick, Washington.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$770
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
913 sqft
Sage Creek Apartments for rent in Kennewick, Washington offers one-, and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 06/26/20 - Our 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1137 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space. The master bedroom has a big bay window and an extra large walk-in closet.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1173 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pasco, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pasco renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

