Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

7807 Vendovi Drive Available 08/10/20 Available in August! Great 2-Story near Road 68 in Pasco - Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fenced yard. This home has a spacious , sunny kitchen with tiled flooring, bright open floor plan, nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. beautiful gas fireplace, gas heat, big laundry room, Additional features is a large fenced back yard, nice patio space, huge 3-car garage plus additional parking. Mowing and trimming included in rent. No smoking. Pets allowed with a non refundable pet fee.1 -year lease.



