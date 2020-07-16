All apartments in Pasco
7807 Vendovi Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

7807 Vendovi Drive

7807 Vendovi Drive · (509) 735-4042
Location

7807 Vendovi Drive, Pasco, WA 99301
Island Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7807 Vendovi Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7807 Vendovi Drive Available 08/10/20 Available in August! Great 2-Story near Road 68 in Pasco - Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fenced yard. This home has a spacious , sunny kitchen with tiled flooring, bright open floor plan, nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. beautiful gas fireplace, gas heat, big laundry room, Additional features is a large fenced back yard, nice patio space, huge 3-car garage plus additional parking. Mowing and trimming included in rent. No smoking. Pets allowed with a non refundable pet fee.1 -year lease.

(RLNE1970430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 Vendovi Drive have any available units?
7807 Vendovi Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7807 Vendovi Drive have?
Some of 7807 Vendovi Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 Vendovi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7807 Vendovi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 Vendovi Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7807 Vendovi Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7807 Vendovi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7807 Vendovi Drive offers parking.
Does 7807 Vendovi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7807 Vendovi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 Vendovi Drive have a pool?
No, 7807 Vendovi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7807 Vendovi Drive have accessible units?
No, 7807 Vendovi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 Vendovi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7807 Vendovi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 Vendovi Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7807 Vendovi Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
