Home
/
Parkwood, WA
/
3790 Aiken Road SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

3790 Aiken Road SE

3790 Aiken Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3790 Aiken Road Southeast, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
basketball court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
parking
garage
3790 Aiken Road SE Available 04/01/20 AMAZING UPDATES IN PORT ORCHARD HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath home has had meticulous updates with tons of built in features ranging from back lit ceilings, built in shelves, ceiling fans, dimmer lights, wrap around wood finished kitchen, leaded- glass french doors, tiled floors and bath accents, recessed ceiling in dining area and plush carpets in the bedrooms. Small Basketball court behind the house with a small fire pit and large front yard. One car garage but parking for up to 4 cars or an RV. Small completely finished outbuilding would be great place for a home office...Monthly rent amount is $1495. Open to pets with great references and an additional security deposit.

(RLNE4162326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 Aiken Road SE have any available units?
3790 Aiken Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
What amenities does 3790 Aiken Road SE have?
Some of 3790 Aiken Road SE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 Aiken Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
3790 Aiken Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 Aiken Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3790 Aiken Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 3790 Aiken Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 3790 Aiken Road SE offers parking.
Does 3790 Aiken Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3790 Aiken Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 Aiken Road SE have a pool?
No, 3790 Aiken Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 3790 Aiken Road SE have accessible units?
No, 3790 Aiken Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 Aiken Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3790 Aiken Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 Aiken Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 Aiken Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.

