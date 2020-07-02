Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan basketball court fire pit

3790 Aiken Road SE Available 04/01/20 AMAZING UPDATES IN PORT ORCHARD HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath home has had meticulous updates with tons of built in features ranging from back lit ceilings, built in shelves, ceiling fans, dimmer lights, wrap around wood finished kitchen, leaded- glass french doors, tiled floors and bath accents, recessed ceiling in dining area and plush carpets in the bedrooms. Small Basketball court behind the house with a small fire pit and large front yard. One car garage but parking for up to 4 cars or an RV. Small completely finished outbuilding would be great place for a home office...Monthly rent amount is $1495. Open to pets with great references and an additional security deposit.



(RLNE4162326)