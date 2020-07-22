All apartments in Parkland
915-110th St S

915 110th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

915 110th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Parkland!! 915 110th ST S Parkland! - Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Parkland. This home features new carpets and vinyl throughout. Large living room that opens up to kitchen with eat in space. Bedrooms are upstairs. Huge fenced back yard. Close To Shopping And WA-512. First $1795 & Deposit $1795 required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!

**Please see www.bcirent.com for availability. For all applications please see http://www.bcirent.com/tenant-info and submit to managers@bciprop.com with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3457179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915-110th St S have any available units?
915-110th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 915-110th St S currently offering any rent specials?
915-110th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915-110th St S pet-friendly?
No, 915-110th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 915-110th St S offer parking?
No, 915-110th St S does not offer parking.
Does 915-110th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915-110th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915-110th St S have a pool?
No, 915-110th St S does not have a pool.
Does 915-110th St S have accessible units?
No, 915-110th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 915-110th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 915-110th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915-110th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 915-110th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
