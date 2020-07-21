All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 813 127th Street Court East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
813 127th Street Court East
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

813 127th Street Court East

813 127th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

813 127th Street Court East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Nice three bedroom three full bath, Two car garage vaulted ceilings gas fireplace ,gas water heater ,gas heat , Washer dryer hook ups , 1752 ft.,dead-end street fenced backyard three-quarter view of Mount Rainier from the front window and A beautiful deck in the backyard with lots of trees for privacy Easy freeway entrance close to beautiful park with walking trails lake ,ice-skating rink and much much ,$45 screening fee per adult ,rent is $1850 deposit is $1850, great pets and great tenants are welcome also no section 8 and no smoking , Please call Bob at 253-244-4715

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tacoma-wa?lid=12446266

(RLNE5054691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 127th Street Court East have any available units?
813 127th Street Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 813 127th Street Court East have?
Some of 813 127th Street Court East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 127th Street Court East currently offering any rent specials?
813 127th Street Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 127th Street Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 127th Street Court East is pet friendly.
Does 813 127th Street Court East offer parking?
Yes, 813 127th Street Court East offers parking.
Does 813 127th Street Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 127th Street Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 127th Street Court East have a pool?
No, 813 127th Street Court East does not have a pool.
Does 813 127th Street Court East have accessible units?
No, 813 127th Street Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 813 127th Street Court East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 127th Street Court East has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 127th Street Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 127th Street Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsParkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Parkland 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsParkland Apartments with Balconies
Parkland Apartments with ParkingKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WA
Woodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College