771 136th ST S

3 Bedroom Rambler with Large, Fenced Yard! - Parkland Area Rambler with everything you need!
Upon entering the home, find the galley-style kitchen on your right with beautiful finishes and quality upgrades like the soft-close drawers!
Through the kitchen, a dining area flows through to the living room with decorative-wood burning fire place and vaulted ceilings!
Down the hall a full bathroom is located steps from the secondary bedrooms and the master with walk-in closet and en-suite half-bath is just beyond.
This home also features a laundry room and attached 2-car garage.
Outside, you have a generous yard with 2 sheds and nice gardening space.
RENT: $1695.00
SEWER: $70.00 PER MONTH, DUE WITH RENT.
DEPOSIT: $1500.00
SCREENING: $50 Per Applicant
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
PET POLICY: Adult Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with pet fee.
CONTRACT TERM: 6 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com
