771 136th ST S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom Rambler with Large, Fenced Yard! - Parkland Area Rambler with everything you need!



Upon entering the home, find the galley-style kitchen on your right with beautiful finishes and quality upgrades like the soft-close drawers!



Through the kitchen, a dining area flows through to the living room with decorative-wood burning fire place and vaulted ceilings!



Down the hall a full bathroom is located steps from the secondary bedrooms and the master with walk-in closet and en-suite half-bath is just beyond.



This home also features a laundry room and attached 2-car garage.



Outside, you have a generous yard with 2 sheds and nice gardening space.



RENT: $1695.00



SEWER: $70.00 PER MONTH, DUE WITH RENT.



DEPOSIT: $1500.00



SCREENING: $50 Per Applicant



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



PET POLICY: Adult Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with pet fee.



CONTRACT TERM: 6 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com



(RLNE2527135)