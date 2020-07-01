All apartments in Parkland
771 136th ST S

771 136th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

771 136th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Rambler with Large, Fenced Yard! - Parkland Area Rambler with everything you need!

Upon entering the home, find the galley-style kitchen on your right with beautiful finishes and quality upgrades like the soft-close drawers!

Through the kitchen, a dining area flows through to the living room with decorative-wood burning fire place and vaulted ceilings!

Down the hall a full bathroom is located steps from the secondary bedrooms and the master with walk-in closet and en-suite half-bath is just beyond.

This home also features a laundry room and attached 2-car garage.

Outside, you have a generous yard with 2 sheds and nice gardening space.

RENT: $1695.00

SEWER: $70.00 PER MONTH, DUE WITH RENT.

DEPOSIT: $1500.00

SCREENING: $50 Per Applicant

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: Adult Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with pet fee.

CONTRACT TERM: 6 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com

(RLNE2527135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 136th ST S have any available units?
771 136th ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 771 136th ST S have?
Some of 771 136th ST S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 136th ST S currently offering any rent specials?
771 136th ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 136th ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 136th ST S is pet friendly.
Does 771 136th ST S offer parking?
Yes, 771 136th ST S offers parking.
Does 771 136th ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 136th ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 136th ST S have a pool?
No, 771 136th ST S does not have a pool.
Does 771 136th ST S have accessible units?
No, 771 136th ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 771 136th ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 136th ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 771 136th ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 771 136th ST S does not have units with air conditioning.

