All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 403 133rd St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
403 133rd St E
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

403 133rd St E

403 133rd Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

403 133rd Street East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming Grandma's House on .4 acres - Country feeling, close to town! - THIS PLACE IS IN PERFECT CONDITION ... and that's rare for a home built in 1955.
It won't last long so better go drive by, walk around, peak in the windows...
and give us a call.

(If you like what you see and believe that you meet our qualifications for approval, you might just want to go ahead and
APPLY thru our website, subject to seeing and approving the interior. But it's up to you.)

Enjoy all the charm of a bygone era... hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, coved ceilings...
with all the conveniences of today... stainless steel appliances, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, insulated windows.

In addition to the standard 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living and dining rooms and a kitchen,
this 1,400 sq ft (m/l) home even has a FAMILY ROOM and a SECOND FULL BATHROOM!
And the yard... did I mention that it is HUGE, FENCED and has a detached 16 x10 storage shed out back?

Washer and dryer are included. Attached 1 car garage. Extra parking. Vacant and ready now!
Owner is not considering Section 8 at this time.

To see if you meet our "approval requirements" please go to our informative website at redroofrentals.com ,
go to the "RENTERS SECTION" and read the answer to Frequently Asked Question #1... what it takes to get approved.

Then, if you think you are approvable, call Red Roof Rentals, LLC to get questions answered, or to schedule a showing at (253) 222 - 3387.

(RLNE3457111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 133rd St E have any available units?
403 133rd St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 403 133rd St E have?
Some of 403 133rd St E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 133rd St E currently offering any rent specials?
403 133rd St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 133rd St E pet-friendly?
No, 403 133rd St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 403 133rd St E offer parking?
Yes, 403 133rd St E offers parking.
Does 403 133rd St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 133rd St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 133rd St E have a pool?
No, 403 133rd St E does not have a pool.
Does 403 133rd St E have accessible units?
No, 403 133rd St E does not have accessible units.
Does 403 133rd St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 133rd St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 133rd St E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 133rd St E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College