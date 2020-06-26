403 133rd St E

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Charming Grandma's House on .4 acres - Country feeling, close to town! - THIS PLACE IS IN PERFECT CONDITION ... and that's rare for a home built in 1955.

It won't last long so better go drive by, walk around, peak in the windows...

and give us a call.



(If you like what you see and believe that you meet our qualifications for approval, you might just want to go ahead and

APPLY thru our website, subject to seeing and approving the interior. But it's up to you.)



Enjoy all the charm of a bygone era... hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, coved ceilings...

with all the conveniences of today... stainless steel appliances, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, insulated windows.



In addition to the standard 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living and dining rooms and a kitchen,

this 1,400 sq ft (m/l) home even has a FAMILY ROOM and a SECOND FULL BATHROOM!

And the yard... did I mention that it is HUGE, FENCED and has a detached 16 x10 storage shed out back?



Washer and dryer are included. Attached 1 car garage. Extra parking. Vacant and ready now!

Owner is not considering Section 8 at this time.



To see if you meet our "approval requirements" please go to our informative website at redroofrentals.com ,

go to the "RENTERS SECTION" and read the answer to Frequently Asked Question #1... what it takes to get approved.



Then, if you think you are approvable, call Red Roof Rentals, LLC to get questions answered, or to schedule a showing at (253) 222 - 3387.



(RLNE3457111)