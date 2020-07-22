15302 4th Ave Court E

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel air conditioning

Gorgeous new construction home! 4 bedrooms + Office / Den - ** USE FOR GPS! Address: 415 Military Rd E Tacoma Wa **



Come home to this newly built 4 bedroom 3.5 baths + office features modern layout with lots of high end finishes. Spacious open living/dining room with beautiful laminate floors.Take a look at the kitchen that boast stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, subway tiled back splash, island for extra prep area, and lots of gorgeous cabinets for storage. This home has it all even a bedroom and full bath on the lower floor perfect for guest. Large master bedroom up stairs with full bath with lovely bright finishes along with 2 more nice size rooms. This home also has AC, 2 car garage with lots of space for storage, a fully fenced back yard with covered patio for those rainy days.



Great location near JBLM, Shopping, Golf, and Lake Spanaway.



Richard@Havenrent.com



#952



(RLNE5362488)