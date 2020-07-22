All apartments in Parkland
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

15302 4th Ave Court E

15302 4th Avenue Ct E · No Longer Available
Location

15302 4th Avenue Ct E, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous new construction home! 4 bedrooms + Office / Den - ** USE FOR GPS! Address: 415 Military Rd E Tacoma Wa **

Come home to this newly built 4 bedroom 3.5 baths + office features modern layout with lots of high end finishes. Spacious open living/dining room with beautiful laminate floors.Take a look at the kitchen that boast stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, subway tiled back splash, island for extra prep area, and lots of gorgeous cabinets for storage. This home has it all even a bedroom and full bath on the lower floor perfect for guest. Large master bedroom up stairs with full bath with lovely bright finishes along with 2 more nice size rooms. This home also has AC, 2 car garage with lots of space for storage, a fully fenced back yard with covered patio for those rainy days.

Great location near JBLM, Shopping, Golf, and Lake Spanaway.

Richard@Havenrent.com

#952

(RLNE5362488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15302 4th Ave Court E have any available units?
15302 4th Ave Court E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 15302 4th Ave Court E have?
Some of 15302 4th Ave Court E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15302 4th Ave Court E currently offering any rent specials?
15302 4th Ave Court E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15302 4th Ave Court E pet-friendly?
Yes, 15302 4th Ave Court E is pet friendly.
Does 15302 4th Ave Court E offer parking?
Yes, 15302 4th Ave Court E offers parking.
Does 15302 4th Ave Court E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15302 4th Ave Court E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15302 4th Ave Court E have a pool?
No, 15302 4th Ave Court E does not have a pool.
Does 15302 4th Ave Court E have accessible units?
No, 15302 4th Ave Court E does not have accessible units.
Does 15302 4th Ave Court E have units with dishwashers?
No, 15302 4th Ave Court E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15302 4th Ave Court E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15302 4th Ave Court E has units with air conditioning.
