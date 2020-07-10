13707 2nd Avenue Court East

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath split level home located in Parkland! Large family room downstairs! 2 Car Garage,gas fireplace! Large fenced in backyard with large deck!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: Elmhurst
Water: Parkland
Gas: PSE
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: $53 in addition to rent
Cable TV: Comcast
Heat System: GFA
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
$300 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Administration Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3503
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 06/8/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.