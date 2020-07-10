All apartments in Parkland
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:50 PM

13707 2nd Avenue Court East

13707 2nd Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

13707 2nd Avenue Court East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath split level home located in Parkland! Large family room downstairs! 2 Car Garage,gas fireplace! Large fenced in backyard with large deck!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: Elmhurst
Water: Parkland
Gas: PSE
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: $53 in addition to rent
Cable TV: Comcast
Heat System: GFA

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$300 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Administration Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3503

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 06/8/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13707 2nd Avenue Court East have any available units?
13707 2nd Avenue Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 13707 2nd Avenue Court East have?
Some of 13707 2nd Avenue Court East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13707 2nd Avenue Court East currently offering any rent specials?
13707 2nd Avenue Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 2nd Avenue Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 13707 2nd Avenue Court East is pet friendly.
Does 13707 2nd Avenue Court East offer parking?
Yes, 13707 2nd Avenue Court East offers parking.
Does 13707 2nd Avenue Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13707 2nd Avenue Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 2nd Avenue Court East have a pool?
No, 13707 2nd Avenue Court East does not have a pool.
Does 13707 2nd Avenue Court East have accessible units?
No, 13707 2nd Avenue Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 2nd Avenue Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 13707 2nd Avenue Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13707 2nd Avenue Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 13707 2nd Avenue Court East does not have units with air conditioning.

