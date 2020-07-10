13707 2nd Avenue Court East

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath split level home located in Parkland! Large family room downstairs! 2 Car Garage,gas fireplace! Large fenced in backyard with large deck!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: Elmhurst

Water: Parkland

Gas: PSE

Refuse: Pierce County

Sewer: $53 in addition to rent

Cable TV: Comcast

Heat System: GFA



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$300 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non Refundable Administration Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3503



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 06/8/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.