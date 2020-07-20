All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 11523 6th Ave. E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
11523 6th Ave. E
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

11523 6th Ave. E

11523 6th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11523 6th Avenue East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
11523 6th Ave. E Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Newer 4-Bedroom!! - THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED. Please respect the current occupants right to privacy and do not knock on the door, or look in the windows. It is okay to drive by, but please do not disturb the current occupant. This home is anticipated to be move in ready on July 7th.

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home. All bedrooms are good-sized! The downstairs is a wonderful open floor-plan with a gas fireplace and cute bar into kitchen. ALL appliances included and the spacious laundry room is conveniently upstairs. Beautiful laminate click-in flooring, carpet on stairs only.

HOA maintains front yard, no mower needed as backyard requires only some weed control. Fully fenced yard. 4 minutes to the freeway. 1 car garage. Street parking is limited. Non-smoking home. Pet friendly with prior approval and refundable pet deposit. All homes are first-come, first-serve.

Professionally managed by Welcome Home Rentals.

(RLNE4910932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11523 6th Ave. E have any available units?
11523 6th Ave. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 11523 6th Ave. E have?
Some of 11523 6th Ave. E's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11523 6th Ave. E currently offering any rent specials?
11523 6th Ave. E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11523 6th Ave. E pet-friendly?
Yes, 11523 6th Ave. E is pet friendly.
Does 11523 6th Ave. E offer parking?
Yes, 11523 6th Ave. E offers parking.
Does 11523 6th Ave. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11523 6th Ave. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11523 6th Ave. E have a pool?
No, 11523 6th Ave. E does not have a pool.
Does 11523 6th Ave. E have accessible units?
No, 11523 6th Ave. E does not have accessible units.
Does 11523 6th Ave. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11523 6th Ave. E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11523 6th Ave. E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11523 6th Ave. E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsParkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Parkland 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsParkland Apartments with Balconies
Parkland Apartments with ParkingKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WA
Woodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College