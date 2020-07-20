Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

11523 6th Ave. E Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Newer 4-Bedroom!! - THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED. Please respect the current occupants right to privacy and do not knock on the door, or look in the windows. It is okay to drive by, but please do not disturb the current occupant. This home is anticipated to be move in ready on July 7th.



This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home. All bedrooms are good-sized! The downstairs is a wonderful open floor-plan with a gas fireplace and cute bar into kitchen. ALL appliances included and the spacious laundry room is conveniently upstairs. Beautiful laminate click-in flooring, carpet on stairs only.



HOA maintains front yard, no mower needed as backyard requires only some weed control. Fully fenced yard. 4 minutes to the freeway. 1 car garage. Street parking is limited. Non-smoking home. Pet friendly with prior approval and refundable pet deposit. All homes are first-come, first-serve.



Professionally managed by Welcome Home Rentals.



