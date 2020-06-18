All apartments in Parkland
112 117th St S

112 117th Street South · (253) 201-1356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 117th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Two bedroom one bathroom single level duplex with single car carport! Recently updated. Stainless steel appliances. Custom paint colors and new flooring in some areas. Hard flooring throughout most of the unit. Carpet in the bedrooms. Small storage shed also included. Washer dryer located in a shared, attached laundry room.

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

MONTHLY RENT: $1295.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1150.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities, flat fee of $105.00 for water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance to be paid with rent.

PETS: A cat may be considered. Minimum credit score required.

NO SMOKING
1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

