112 117th St S

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Two bedroom one bathroom single level duplex with single car carport! Recently updated. Stainless steel appliances. Custom paint colors and new flooring in some areas. Hard flooring throughout most of the unit. Carpet in the bedrooms. Small storage shed also included. Washer dryer located in a shared, attached laundry room.



* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *

MONTHLY RENT: $1295.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1150.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities, flat fee of $105.00 for water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance to be paid with rent.



PETS: A cat may be considered. Minimum credit score required.



NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.



Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.



* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *

