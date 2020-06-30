10401 13th Ave Ct S

Amenities

3 bdrm, 1 bath, attached garage, $1395 discounted rent - Rambler style 3 bedroom, 1 bath town home with washer/dryer hookups. Fresh Paint, new carpet, updated kitchen with dishwasher. Fenced backyard, attached garage (laundry in garage). Baseboard electric heat. $1495 base rent will be discounted to $1395 (includes Water & Sewer) if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month, $1450 deposit, Small pets (under 20 lbs adult weight) considered with an additional $500 deposit and $25 per month pet rent per approved pet (Pit bulls & rottweilers or like breeds are not accepted). Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more info or to schedule a time to see this home., Applications and rental requirements can be found on our website at www.SandcoProperties.com by clicking on For Rent



