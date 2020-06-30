All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 10401 13th Ave Ct S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
10401 13th Ave Ct S
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

10401 13th Ave Ct S

10401 13th Avenue Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10401 13th Avenue Court South, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bdrm, 1 bath, attached garage, $1395 discounted rent - Rambler style 3 bedroom, 1 bath town home with washer/dryer hookups. Fresh Paint, new carpet, updated kitchen with dishwasher. Fenced backyard, attached garage (laundry in garage). Baseboard electric heat. $1495 base rent will be discounted to $1395 (includes Water & Sewer) if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month, $1450 deposit, Small pets (under 20 lbs adult weight) considered with an additional $500 deposit and $25 per month pet rent per approved pet (Pit bulls & rottweilers or like breeds are not accepted). Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more info or to schedule a time to see this home., Applications and rental requirements can be found on our website at www.SandcoProperties.com by clicking on For Rent

Nearby Schools:
Christensen @ 10232 Barnes Rd
Keithley @ 12321 12th Ave Ct S
Washington @ 12420 S Ainsworth

(RLNE5536945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 13th Ave Ct S have any available units?
10401 13th Ave Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 10401 13th Ave Ct S have?
Some of 10401 13th Ave Ct S's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 13th Ave Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
10401 13th Ave Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 13th Ave Ct S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10401 13th Ave Ct S is pet friendly.
Does 10401 13th Ave Ct S offer parking?
Yes, 10401 13th Ave Ct S offers parking.
Does 10401 13th Ave Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 13th Ave Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 13th Ave Ct S have a pool?
No, 10401 13th Ave Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 10401 13th Ave Ct S have accessible units?
No, 10401 13th Ave Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 13th Ave Ct S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10401 13th Ave Ct S has units with dishwashers.
Does 10401 13th Ave Ct S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10401 13th Ave Ct S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College