218 Seattle Boulevard South - A

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated large and bright 2 BR and 1 BA unit in a quiet fourplex in Pacific. This property is conveniently located and provides easy access to 167 and W. Valley HWY. The unit has been fully renovated with new EVP floors, new paint, new bathroom and kitchen remodels, quartz countertops, and brand new kitchen appliances. This fourplex is nestled in close proximity to single family homes and provides a cozy and quiet living experience. With plenty of parking and a fully fenced common backyard, you can enjoy convenient living in the City of Pacific! Come check out our rental unit today!



No Cats. Dogs on a case by case basis.