218 Seattle Boulevard South - A

218 Seattle Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

218 Seattle Boulevard South, Pacific, WA 98047

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated large and bright 2 BR and 1 BA unit in a quiet fourplex in Pacific. This property is conveniently located and provides easy access to 167 and W. Valley HWY. The unit has been fully renovated with new EVP floors, new paint, new bathroom and kitchen remodels, quartz countertops, and brand new kitchen appliances. This fourplex is nestled in close proximity to single family homes and provides a cozy and quiet living experience. With plenty of parking and a fully fenced common backyard, you can enjoy convenient living in the City of Pacific! Come check out our rental unit today!

No Cats. Dogs on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A have any available units?
218 Seattle Boulevard South - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacific, WA.
What amenities does 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A have?
Some of 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A currently offering any rent specials?
218 Seattle Boulevard South - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A is pet friendly.
Does 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A offer parking?
Yes, 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A offers parking.
Does 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A have a pool?
No, 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A does not have a pool.
Does 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A have accessible units?
No, 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Seattle Boulevard South - A does not have units with air conditioning.
