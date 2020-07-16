57 Apartments for rent in Orchards, WA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orchards renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11525 NE 124TH PL
11525 Northeast 124th Place, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1646 sqft
Next to New, Beautiful, Modern Style Townhome - PRIOR TO SCHEDULING ANY SHOWING APPOINTMENTS, PLEASE REVIEW OUR RENTAL CRITERIA INFORMATION FOUND UNDER THE TENANT TAB OF OUR WEBSITE. ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE..

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7907 NE 180th Ave
7907 NE 180th Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
One bed/one bed furnished Mother-In-Law suite with its own yard and all utilities included! - This private one bedroom, one bath, “Mother-In-Law suite” built on the side of a newer home has hardwood floors, granite countertops, is fully furnished,
Results within 1 mile of Orchards
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
9 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,196
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Results within 5 miles of Orchards
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
4 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,223
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
3 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,099
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
9 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 09:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,247
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Cascade Park
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-205 near the Columbia River and minutes to the Vancouver Mall. Recently remodeled units with ceiling fans, full appliances, fireplaces, and vaulted living areas.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
$
4 Units Available
Cascade Park
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Fircrest
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
$
6 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 05:32 PM
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
6 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
11904 NE 58th Avenue
11904 Northeast 58th Avenue, Barberton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2369 sqft
4 bedroom 2 Bath Single Level with 3 car garage and beautiful fenced back yard - For additional information or to schedule a property tour email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Landover - Sharmel
2602 NE 131st Ct
2602 Northeast 131st Court, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
2602 NE 131st Ct Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Luxury Home. Great Location. - Luxury home in the desirable Woodridge development in Vancouver.

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Evergreen Highway
9006 SE Evergreen Hwy
9006 Southeast Evergreen Highway, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3985 sqft
Charm! Charm! Charm! - Beautiful Old Evergreen Highway newly remodeled 1936 farmhouse in Vancouver, WA with views of the Columbia River, PDX, and downtown Portland.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Countryside Woods
15309 NE 12th St
15309 Northeast 12th Street, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1812 sqft
GREAT INDOOR & OUTDOOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING IN EVERGREEN SCHOOL DISTRICT- CLOSE TO FWY, SHOPPING & DINING! - You'll love spending quality time indoors or outdoors and entertaining friends on the large covered deck with gazebo in your backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1801 E Main Street
1801 East Main Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2984 sqft
1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
5413 NE 89th Avenue Unit A
5413 Northeast 89th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms Townhome Near Vancouver Mall - This wonderful newly remodeled Townhome includes two master bedrooms (with attached bathrooms) located upstairs. The main living space downstairs has wood laminate flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Orchards, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orchards renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

