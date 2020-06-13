/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orchards, WA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Sifton - Orchards
1 Unit Available
8714 NE 152nd Ave
8714 Northeast 152nd Avenue, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1571 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch on large lot in Orchards! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room with gas fireplace, family room, dining room and kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17409 NE 78th Way
17409 NE 78th Way, Orchards, WA
17409 NE 78th Way Available 07/22/20 NEW 5 bed 3 bath near Frontier Middle and Pioneer Elem Schools - This home in the Mountain View Meadows area of Orchards is walking distance to Frontier Middle School and Pioneer Elementary School.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8204 NE 153rd Court
8204 Northeast 153rd Court, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2172 sqft
8204 NE 153rd Court Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2-Story 3-Bedroom Home in the Heritage Neighborhood for Rent - 8204 NE 153rd Ct - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in Vancouver, available July 2020. This home boasts 2172 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Orchards
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Image
10 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
14 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11613 NE 104th Street
11613 Northeast 104th Street, Five Corners, WA
11613 NE 104th Street Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 This 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9404 NE 105th Ave
9404 Northeast 105th Avenue, Five Corners, WA
9404 NE 105th Ave Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Orchards - 4 bed 2.5 bath home welcomes you home with a covered porch entry and 2 car garage. Easy commute access to I-205 or Padden Parkway.
Results within 5 miles of Orchards
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Bennington
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Cascade Park
6 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
Fisher's Landing East
10 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kevanna Park
2 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Walnut Grove
6 Units Available
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
$
Ogden
5 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
Burton Evergreen
5 Units Available
Evergreen Village Apts.
2501 NE 138th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Welcome to Evergreen Village Apartments located in Vancouver, Washington where we feature two and three bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Evergreen Highway
1 Unit Available
9006 SE Evergreen Hwy
9006 Southeast Evergreen Highway, Vancouver, WA
Charm! Charm! Charm! - Beautiful Old Evergreen Highway newly remodeled 1936 farmhouse in Vancouver, WA with views of the Columbia River, PDX, and downtown Portland.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Landover - Sharmel
1 Unit Available
2702 NE 130th Ct
2702 Northeast 130th Court, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1624 sqft
2702 NE 130th Ct Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Traditional Style 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home - This amazing home built in 2016 offers an open style Kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, island, oven/range, pantry, dishwasher and granite
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9706 NE 76th Way
9706 Northeast 76th Way, Five Corners, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1343 sqft
9706 NE 76th Way Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 3bd/2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Image
1 Unit Available
11521 NE 29th St
11521 Northeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Available 06/15/20 Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms single-family house in Vancouver Unit features: - Kitchen includes electric range/oven - Fireplace - Ceiling fan - Washer + Dryer - Porch - Patio - Garage Near multiple stores and
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10214 NE 106 Cir
10214 NE 106th Cir, Walnut Grove, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1867 sqft
Be the First to Live Here! - Stainless steel range/oven and refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio Sprinkler
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OR