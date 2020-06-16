All apartments in Olympia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

816 Thomas St SW

816 Thomas Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

816 Thomas Street Southwest, Olympia, WA 98502
South Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PENDING APPLICATION; West-side Home with Hardwood Floors - Avail Approx Now**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets

$1,000 Refundable Security Deposit
$200 Non-Refundable Fee
$42 Application Fee/Per Applicant Applies (anyone over 18 to occupy the home)

2BD, 1.5BA, 1176SF Westside home. Downstairs offers hardwood floors throughout a bright living room, kitchen, and dining room. Kitchen includes: refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher. Back door leads out to patio and detached 2-car garage. Both bedrooms are upstairs with walk in closets. Master is jack-and-jill with full bath. Half bath downstairs with W/D hook-ups only. Close freeway access, and walking distance to shopping. Tenant pays utilities.

Dir: Take the Black Lake Blvd exit from US-101 N, keep right at the fork, follow signs for West Olympia and merge onto Black Lake Blvd SW, follow for about 1 mile and then turn R onto 9th Ave SW, L onto Thomas St, home is on the R.

www.windermereolypm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3655192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Thomas St SW have any available units?
816 Thomas St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olympia, WA.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Thomas St SW have?
Some of 816 Thomas St SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Thomas St SW currently offering any rent specials?
816 Thomas St SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Thomas St SW pet-friendly?
No, 816 Thomas St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olympia.
Does 816 Thomas St SW offer parking?
Yes, 816 Thomas St SW does offer parking.
Does 816 Thomas St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Thomas St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Thomas St SW have a pool?
No, 816 Thomas St SW does not have a pool.
Does 816 Thomas St SW have accessible units?
No, 816 Thomas St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Thomas St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Thomas St SW has units with dishwashers.
