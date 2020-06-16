816 Thomas St SW

Amenities

PENDING APPLICATION; West-side Home with Hardwood Floors - Avail Approx Now**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets



$1,000 Refundable Security Deposit

$200 Non-Refundable Fee

$42 Application Fee/Per Applicant Applies (anyone over 18 to occupy the home)



2BD, 1.5BA, 1176SF Westside home. Downstairs offers hardwood floors throughout a bright living room, kitchen, and dining room. Kitchen includes: refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher. Back door leads out to patio and detached 2-car garage. Both bedrooms are upstairs with walk in closets. Master is jack-and-jill with full bath. Half bath downstairs with W/D hook-ups only. Close freeway access, and walking distance to shopping. Tenant pays utilities.



Dir: Take the Black Lake Blvd exit from US-101 N, keep right at the fork, follow signs for West Olympia and merge onto Black Lake Blvd SW, follow for about 1 mile and then turn R onto 9th Ave SW, L onto Thomas St, home is on the R.



No Pets Allowed



